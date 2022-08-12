India
    Taiwan issue: India calls for restraint, de-escalation of tensions

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 12: In its first reaction on the Taiwan crisis, India on Friday said it is concerned over the developments and called for avoiding unilateral action to change the status quo in the region.

    India also pitched for exercising restraint and underlined the need for efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.

    External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi
    "Like many other countries, India too is concerned at recent developments," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

    "We urge the exercise of restraint, avoidance of unilateral actions to change status quo, de-escalation of tensions and efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region," he said.

    After US House Speaker Nancy Policy paid to visit Taiwan against China's wishes, Beijing started holding large-scale military exercises while threatening to take over the self-ruled island.

    After more than a week-long training near Taiwan, China on Wednesday announced that it has concluded its military drills, simulating an attack on the self-ruled island.

    Story first published: Friday, August 12, 2022, 17:51 [IST]
    X