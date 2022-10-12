Opposition has outsourced the contract of creating ruckus and abusing me: PM Modi

'Synonymous with courage': PM Modi pays tributes to Vijaya Raje Scindia

India

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Oct 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Vijaya Raje Scindia, a leading figure of the BJP and its forerunner Jana Sangh, on her birth anniversary, saying she was synonymous with courage and foresight.

"She devoted her life to serving others," Modi said in a tweet and shared a clip from one of his 'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcasts in which he had paid tributes to her "outstanding personality".

Born in 1919, Scindia belonged to the erstwhile Gwalior royalty and was a vocal champion of the Hindutva agenda through most of her political career, which began with the Congress before she joined the Jana Sangh.

India reviving tradition of science, along with faith: PM Modi in Ujjain

On her birth anniversary, tributes to Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia Ji. She was synonymous with courage and foresight. She devoted her life to serving others. Sharing what I had said during one of the previous #MannKiBaat programmes about her outstanding personality. pic.twitter.com/HTDBGxkSuw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 12, 2022

Her grandson Jyotiraditya Scindia is a Union minister in the Modi government, while two daughters -- former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and Yashodhara Raje -- are also in the BJP.