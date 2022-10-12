YouTube
    'Synonymous with courage': PM Modi pays tributes to Vijaya Raje Scindia

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Vijaya Raje Scindia, a leading figure of the BJP and its forerunner Jana Sangh, on her birth anniversary, saying she was synonymous with courage and foresight.

    "She devoted her life to serving others," Modi said in a tweet and shared a clip from one of his 'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcasts in which he had paid tributes to her "outstanding personality".

    Vijaya Raje Scindia
    Vijaya Raje Scindia

    Born in 1919, Scindia belonged to the erstwhile Gwalior royalty and was a vocal champion of the Hindutva agenda through most of her political career, which began with the Congress before she joined the Jana Sangh.

    India reviving tradition of science, along with faith: PM Modi in UjjainIndia reviving tradition of science, along with faith: PM Modi in Ujjain

    Her grandson Jyotiraditya Scindia is a Union minister in the Modi government, while two daughters -- former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and Yashodhara Raje -- are also in the BJP.

    X