‘Synonymous with courage…’: PM Modi pays tribute to Mangal Pandey

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, July 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Mangal Pandey on his birth anniversary and said that the freedom fighter had ignited the spark of patriotism at a very critical period in India's history.

"The great Mangal Pandey is synonymous with courage and determination. He ignited the spark of patriotism at a very critical period of our history and inspired countless people. Remembering him on his birth anniversary. Had paid tributes to his statue in Meerut earlier this year," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also paid tribute to Mangal Pandey on his birth anniversary and said that he will always be remembered for his invaluable role in India's freedom movement. "My tributes to the valiant freedom fighter, Mangal Pandey on his birth anniversary. He spearheaded the 1857 sepoy mutiny against unjust British rule and inspired many to join the freedom struggle. He will always be remembered for his invaluable role in India's freedom movement," Naidu said in a tweet.

PM pays floral tributes at Mangal Pandey's statue in Meerut

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the freedom fighter's courage instilled the confidence of the countrymen to fight against the British. "Mangal Pandey with his valor and courage instilled the confidence of the countrymen to fight against foreign rule by blowing the trumpet of revolution in 1857. His supreme sacrifice shook the whole country and a strong foundation of independence was laid. Salute to such a unique pioneer of freedom movement on his birth anniversary," he said in a tweet.

Mangal Pandey played a key role in India's first major rebellion against the British Empire in 1857. He was a sepoy (infantryman) in the 34th Bengal Native Infantry (BNI) regiment of the British East India Company.

In 1984, the Indian government issued a postage stamp to remember him. His life and actions have also been portrayed in several cinematic productions.