Syndicate Bank PO 2018 result declared, how to check step by step

The Syndicate Bank PO 2018 result has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The exams were conducted on February 25 2018. The candidates who have been selected will have to sit for an online test followed by a personal interview or group discussion. The candidates who completes the course will be eligible for appointment as Probationary Officer (PO) in bank in the grade/scale-I. The results are available on syndicatebank.in.

How to check Syndicate Bank PO 2018 result:

Go to syndicatebank.in

On the homepage, click on the 'career' tab

Click on link - Syndicate Bank PO results

Enter required details

Take a printout

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day