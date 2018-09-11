Swami Vivekananda changed thought process of India, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the World Hindu Congress via video conference and said that he considers himself to be fortunate to be able to attend the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekanand's speech in Chicago.

"Swami Vivekananda ji firmly believes that the future of India depends on the youth and I'm happy to see that today Youth is marching ahead with a sense of mission," he said.

" The scale of Swami Vivekanand's achievements look much greater if you remember the times in which he lived in," he added.

On 11 September 1893, Swami Vivekananda delivered his first speech in the Parliament of the World's Religions in Chicago. Swami Vivekananda is remembered as one of the key people who introduced philosophies such as Vedanta and Yoga to the West.