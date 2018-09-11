  • search

Swami Vivekananda changed thought process of India, says PM Modi

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the World Hindu Congress via video conference and said that he considers himself to be fortunate to be able to attend the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekanand's speech in Chicago.

    "Swami Vivekananda ji firmly believes that the future of India depends on the youth and I'm happy to see that today Youth is marching ahead with a sense of mission," he said.

    Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    " The scale of Swami Vivekanand's achievements look much greater if you remember the times in which he lived in," he added.

    On 11 September 1893, Swami Vivekananda delivered his first speech in the Parliament of the World's Religions in Chicago. Swami Vivekananda is remembered as one of the key people who introduced philosophies such as Vedanta and Yoga to the West.

    Read more about:

    pm modi

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 16:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 11, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue