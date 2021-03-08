So what's wrong with West Bengal becoming Kashmir? Omar Abdullah's swipe at BJP leader Suvendhu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari to file nomination papers from Nandigram seat on March 12

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Mar 08: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari will file nomination papers from Nandigram Assembly seat on March 12.

With the BJP on Saturday announcing Suvendu Adhikari's candidature from the Nandigram seat, the stage is set for the Battle Royale between him and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the most high-profile constituency in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.

Nandigram -- the cradle of the anti-land acquisition movement that catapulted Banerjee to power in 2011, will witness her once protg Suvendu Adhikari taking on her on April 1, in the second of the eight phases of polling.

For 50-year-old Adhikari, the contest in Nandigram will be a fight for his political survival as he had vowed to defeat Banerjee by over 50,000 votes in the seat or quit politics.

Adhikari won the Nandigram seat in the 2016 assembly election, while another TMC candidate emerged victorious from the constituency in 2011.

Adhikari had quit the TMC and resigned from the MLA post last year to join the BJP after having differences with the ruling party in the state.