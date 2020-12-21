No need to raise hue and cry over Mir Jafars: Bengal Minister on Suvendu Adhikari’s BJP switch

BJP, TMC two sides of same coin; Congress will soon take decision on alliance with Left: Jitin Prasada

In Bengal, Shah takes stock of probe into terror cases during meeting with NIA officials

BJP will struggle to cross double digits in Bengal, says Prashant Kishor

Suvendu Adhikari’s resignation accepted

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Dec 21: Newly inducted BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday claimed that his resignation as West Bengal MLA has been accepted following his meeting with Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee.

suve

"Assembly speaker had called me regarding my resignation as MLA of the House. Today, I met him... I was told my resignation has been accepted," he said.

No need to raise hue and cry over Mir Jafars: Bengal Minister on Suvendu Adhikari’s BJP switch

Adhikari, a former TMC minister and MLA, quit all posts and had switched over to the saffron camp last week.

Suvendu Adhikari appeared before me today and told me that he resigned without being under anyone else's influence. I am satisfied that his resignation is voluntary & genuine. I accept his resignation with immediate effect, Biman Banerjee, Speaker, West Bengal Legislative Assembly said.