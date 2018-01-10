Suspected LeT terrorist attested from Delhi airport

A suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was arrested from Delhi airport on Wednesday evening. 37-year-old Bilal Ahmed Kawa was allegedly involved in a terrorist attack on Red Fort, Delhi, on December 22, 2000.

The suspected terrorist was arrested in a joint operation by the Special Cell of Delhi Police and Gujarat ATS.

On the evening of December 22, 2000, LeT terrorists sneaked into the Red Fort and began firing indiscriminately. The left two armymen and one civilian dead. The terrorists then escaped from the spot by scaling the wall.

In 2001, Delhi Police had filed chargesheet against one Ashfaq and 21 others in the case. However, the special sessions court hearing the matter framed charges only against 11, including Ashfaq and Rehmana. The court sentenced Ashfaq to death, while his four accomplices, including his wife, were give seven years in prison. Two more terrorists convicted in the case were given a life term.

