Sushma Swaraj sets example, vacates official residence in Delhi

    New Delhi, June 29: Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj vacated her official bungalow in Delhi's Luytens' zone as she is not a member of the Union council of ministers or Parliament, as per norms of the government.

    Taking to twitter Swaraj wrote: "I have moved out of my official residence 8, Safdarjung Lane, New Delhi. Please note that I am not contactable on the earlier address and phone numbers."

    Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj
    According to the norms of government, any politician who is not a member of the Union Council of Ministers or Parliament is legally bound to vacate his/her official residence allotted by the government while he/she served in the Parliament.

    Sushma Swaraj did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and chose to sit out of the government this year on account of her health.

    Swaraj leaves a legacy of an easily-accessible External Affairs Minister who helped the diaspora in distress by her revolutionary social media outreach.

    Sushma, Sumitra end legislative innings: Apply for ex-MP identity cards

    From being the youngest cabinet minister in the Haryana government to becoming the first woman Delhi chief minister, Swaraj has been a politician with many firsts.

    Swaraj, 66, became the External Affairs Minister in 2014 when Modi's first cabinet was sworn-in on May 26.

    She is only the second woman to hold the portfolio after Indira Gandhi, who briefly kept External Affairs Ministry under her while being the Prime Minister.

