  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajya Sabha Election 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sushant Singh Rajput’s Instagram account memorialised

    By
    |

    Mumbai, June 19: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's memories will continue to be celebrated as Instagram has memorialised his account, adding remembering to his bio.

    Rajput, 34, known for films like "Kai Po Che!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Chhichhore", was found dead in his Bandra apartment on Sunday, sending shockwaves in the film industry and elsewhere.

    Sushant Singh Rajput’s Instagram account memorialised

    Days after his untimely demise, Instagram added remembering to his account bio and memorialised it as a place to remember the actor's life.

    Sushant Singh Rajput case: Cops seek details of his contracts with YR Films

    According to the photo-video sharing website, no one can log into a memorialised account. The posts the deceased person shared, including photos and videos, stay on their page and are visible to the users they were shared with.

    Also, once the account is memorialised, no one will be able to make changes to any of the existing posts or information.

    The actor's last post on the social media platform was a tribute to his late mother on June 3.

    Rajput's death is being investigated by the Mumbai Police and so far statements of over 13 people, including actor's family members and close friends, including actor Rhea Chakraborty and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, have been recorded.

    The police have also sent a letter to Yash Raj Films seeking details of the contracts it had signed with him.

    More INSTAGRAM News

    Read more about:

    instagram bollywood

    Story first published: Friday, June 19, 2020, 16:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 19, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue