Surface to Air Missile 'Akash' with indigenous radio frequency seeker against target Banshee, was successfully launched from the Launch Complex-III at ITR Chandipur in Odisha on Tuesday at 1338 hours.

This is the first surface-to-air missile with indigenous seeker that has been test fired. This missile is being inducted into Army as Short Range Surface to Air Missile (SRSAM).

With this success, India has achieved the capability of making any type of Surface to Air Missile.

OneIndia News