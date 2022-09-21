YouTube
    Supreme Court to hear these important cases today

    New Delhi, Sep 21: Here is the list of important cases that the Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday, September 21.

    Supreme Court to hear these important cases today
    • SC to hear a batch of pleas including the lead one filed by 'Janhit Abhiyan' challenging 10 per cent quota to candidates belonging to EWS category in jobs and admissions.
    • SC to hear a plea of industrialist Ratan Tata seeking protection of right to privacy in view of the emergence of Niira Radia tapes.

    SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code for school staff, studentsSC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code for school staff, students

    • SC to hear a batch of pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict holding that wearing hijab in educational institutions is not a fundamental religious practice in Islam.
    • SC to hear a plea of BJP leader Hardik Patel in relation to a criminal case.
    • SC to hear a batch of pleas related to communal hate speeches.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 9:49 [IST]
    X