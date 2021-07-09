Supreme Court to hear Centre’s petition over new IT Rules on July 16

Uttarakhand High Court to hear plea filed by state government in connection with the Char Dham Yatra

New Delhi, July 09: The Supreme Court on friday said that the Union government's petition seeking transfer of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the new IT Rules from different high courts to the top court will be taken up for hearing on July 16.

A bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice Sanjiv Khanna said, will be heard along with a pending matter related to regulating over the top (OTT) platforms.

"We will tag the Centre's plea with the Special Leave Petition (SLP)," the bench said, referring to the SLP in which the Supreme Court, in March, stayed proceedings in high courts on petitions over regulation of OTT platforms.

It can be seen that the transfer petition was filed by the central government in the apex court on Tuesday.

The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code), Rules, 2021, were notified on February 25 and social media platforms operating in the country were given time till May 25 to comply with various norms as mandated by the IT Rules.

Petitions challenging the rules have been filed in at least five high courts: Delhi, Madras, Bombay, Kerala and Calcutta.

While most social media platforms, including Facebook and Google, have complied with at least some of the norms, it is Twitter with which the government has been engaged in a faceoff over the guidelines.

Story first published: Friday, July 9, 2021, 16:17 [IST]