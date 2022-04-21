Supreme Court orders status quo on Jahangirpuri demolition drive

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 21: The Supreme Court has ordered a status quo on the demolition drive at Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

On a mentoring made by Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave, a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, N V Ramana ordered status quo on the demolition. Dave said that something serious requires the court's immediate attention. This is about a completely unconstitutional and illegal demolition that has been ordered in the Jahangirpuri area where riots took place last week, Dave said.

He also said that no notice was served. There is a provision for appeal under the Municipal Corporation Act. We have filed a provisional application and it was supported to start 2 pm. However the demolition began at 9 am on Wednesday knowing fully well that we would mention the same, Dave said.

On Wednesday the court had stopped the anti-encroachment drive by authorities in violence-hit Jahangirpuri area here, and agreed to hear a petition challenging the action of the civic bodies allegedly aimed against the riot accused.

The area had witnessed violent clashes, including stone-pelting, arson and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday. Eight police personnel and a local had sustained injuries.

Story first published: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 11:25 [IST]