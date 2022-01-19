Supreme Court agrees to hear PIL challenging use of EVMs in polls

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 19: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to consider listing of a PIL challenging the constitutional validity of a provision of the Representation of People Act which had led to the introduction of electronic voting machines (EVMs), instead of ballot papers, for polls in the country.

    Representational Image

    A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana heard the submissions of lawyer M L Sharma, who filed the plea in his personal capacity, and said that he would consider listing of his case.

    Sharma said Section 61A of the Representation of People Act, which permitted the use of EVMs, was not passed by Parliament and hence cannot be imposed.

    supreme court assembly election

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 13:42 [IST]
    X