YouTube
  • search
Trending Sri Lanka Crisis Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Supporting Murmu doesn't mean supporting BJP: Sanjay Raut

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, July 12: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, trusted aide of party president Uddhav Thackeray, on Tuesday hinted at extending support to NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu.

    Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, "We discussed Draupadi Murmu (NDA's Presidential candidate) in our meeting yesterday... supporting Draupadi Murmu does not mean supporting BJP."

    Sanjay Raut
    Sanjay Raut

    His comments come after Shiv Sena MPs demanded Thackeray to extend support to the NDA candidate. However, the decision on the party's support will be announced in a day or two, Raut added.

    Nonetheless, the Shiv Sena leader batted for the unity of the opposition parties. "Opposition should remain alive. We also have goodwill towards Opposition's Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha. Earlier we supported Pratibha Patil... not the NDA candidate. We supported Pranab Mukherjee also. Shiv Sena does not take decisions under pressure," he added.

    Presidential Election 2022: 16 Shiv Sena MPs urge Uddhav to support Draupadi MurmuPresidential Election 2022: 16 Shiv Sena MPs urge Uddhav to support Draupadi Murmu

    Thirteen of the 18 Lok Sabha MPs of the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra on Monday physically attended a key meeting on the presidential elections and a majority of them suggested supporting the BJP-led NDA's candidate Draupadi Murmu, party leader Gajanan Kiritkar said.

    However, party Raut claimed of the 18 MPs in the Lok Sabha, 15 attended the meeting held at 'Matoshree', the private residence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra.

    The presidential elections will be held on July 18.

    Comments

    More SANJAY RAUT News  

    Read more about:

    sanjay raut draupadi murmu next president of india uddhav thackeray presidential elections 2022

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 12, 2022, 12:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 12, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X