Superstar Rajinikanth turns neta: Here's top 10 punch dialogues

Rajinikanth has finally announced his entry into politics, ending the months-long suspense which had kept his fans, observers, politicians and fellow film stars on tenterhooks for months.

Here are some of the famous dialogues from his movies:

"Naan eppo varuven eppadi varuvennu yarukkum theriyathu. Eppo varunumo appo correctaa varuven" from Muthu

(No one can say when or how I'll come, but I will come at the right time)

"Naan Vanthuten Nu Sollu, Thirumbi Vanthuten Nu" from Kabali

(Tell them I've arrived, tell them I've returned)

"Naan vara vendiya neram vandhudichi nee poga vendiya neram nerungidichi" from Baba

(Time has come for me to lead, time has come for you to leave)

"En vazhi, thani vazhi. Marakathinga" from Padayappa

(My way is my own, never forget that)

"Pera kettaale chumma adhirudhulla" from Sivaji: The Boss

(Don't you tremble when you hear my name?)

"Naan solrathaiyum seiven, sollathathiyum seiven" from Annamalai

(I'll do what I say and I'll do what I don't say as well)

"Andavan solran. Arunachalam seiran" from Arunachalam

(God says, I follow)

"Kanna, panni dhan Kootama varum. Singam singleaa dhaan varum" from Sivaji: The Boss

(Only pigs come in groups, the tiger comes alone)

"Nan oru thadava sonna, nooru thadava sonna madiri" from Baasha

(If I say something once, it means I've said that a 100 times)

