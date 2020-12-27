Baasha! Rajini likely to make political debut with an auto symbol

Nothing alarming in medical reports of Rajinikanth, says hospital

Superstar Rajinikanth discharged from hospital; Blood pressure stable

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 27: Superstar Rajinikanth who was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad on Friday for severe blood pressure fluctuation has been discharged.

The 70-year-old was admitted to Apollo Hospitals following "severe fluctuations" in his blood pressure and exhaustion.

"His blood pressure has been stabilised and he is feeling much better. In view of his improved medical condition, he is being discharged from the hospital today," the hospital said on Sunday afternoon.