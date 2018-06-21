Suo-moto case registered against Dilip Ghosh over 'encounters' threat to TMC

A suo-moto case has been registered against West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh for allegedly threatening the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers. The case was registered by Jalpaiguri police, said reports.

Ghosh had threatened "encounters" against Trinamool Congress leaders and workers during a protest in Jalpaiguri Wednesday.

"A lot of TMC leaders are flexing muscles and threatening our workers. Either they will go to jail or there will be direct encounters. We are counting the bullets which killed our workers. Just like the way Gabbar Singh said kitne goliya hain (how many bullets are there), the day will soon come when we will count the bullets as well as the bodies. No Kesto or Bistu will be able to save them. We have not signed a bond where it is written that we will offer them rosogolla if they beat us up," reports quoterd Ghosh as saying.

Ghosh was hinting at avenging deaths of two BJP workers in West Bengal's Purulia. Althought the police, in their preliminary investigation, suspected no foul play in deaths of BJP workers, the saffron outfit has been accusing the TMC of being behind the deaths.

Ghosh is known for controversial remarks. He had earlkier drawn flak for threatening to behead those shouting anti-national or pro-Pakistan slogans.

