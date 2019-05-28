  • search
    Suicide over casteist remarks: NCW says its "deeply disturbed"

    New Delhi, May 28: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday sought a probe into the alleged suicide of a doctor after she was reportedly harassed by her seniors with casteist remarks at a civic-run hospital in Mumbai and said it is "deeply disturbed" by the incident.

    Payal Tadvi (Image courtesy - Facebook)
    Payal Tadvi (Image courtesy - Facebook)

    Payal Tadvi (26) killed herself on May 22. Her family has alleged that her doctor colleagues had taunted her for belonging to the scheduled tribe (ST). Three of her colleagues have been charged with driving her to suicide. Noting that it is "deeply disturbed" by the incident, the NCW said it has issued a notice to Topiwala Medical College and BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai.

    [Payal Tadvi suicide case: Head of Gynaecology department suspended]

    "It is a matter of serious concern. Considering the gravity of the matter, it is requested that the matter be investigated and Commission be apprised, about action taken in the matter at an early date," it said.

    The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has also taken cognisance of the matter and issued a notice to the hospital authorities demanding a reply within eight days about the action taken to implement the anti-ragging law.

