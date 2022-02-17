YouTube
    Sufi Khanqaah Association seeks ban on PFI

    New Delhi, Feb 17: The members of the Sufi Khanqaah Association have been demanding a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI).

    Sufi Khanqaah Association seeks ban on PFI

    The organisation has been holding yatras across Uttar Pradesh demanding a ban against the PFI and its representation of Islam. The members who have been taking out the Elgar Yatra demanding the ban will reach Delhi soon.

    The association says that the PFI is acting at the behest of Pakistan and Turkey. They have alleged that due to this they are representing Islam wrongly and are also carrying out an anti-India agenda.

    Sufi Mohammad Kausar Hasan Majidi said that the tradition of India has been to unite people for hundreds of years. He alleged that the PFI is harming the country with the help of non-national forces by promoting terror ideas. Therefore it should be banned immediately.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 8:49 [IST]
