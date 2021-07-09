YouTube
    Success story: Kathua's Bobiya village becomes first to be 100% vaccinated

    By
    |

    Jammu, July 09: Bobiya village of district Kathua of Jammu & Kashmir has become the first village where entire populations both in categories above 45 &18 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

    This record is attributed to the 'J&K Model' under which the administration decided to reach out to the people, instead of people coming to the vaccination centre.

    Success story: Kathuas Bobiya village becomes first to be 100% vaccinated

    "Bobiya is the first to be fully vaccinated. Teams vaccinated both in categories above 45 &18. We conduct drives at both health centers & door-to-door," says Hiranagar Block Medical Officer Swami Saran.

    Bobiya is a Village in Hiranagar Tehsil in Kathua District of Jammu & Kashmir. It is located 30 KM towards west from District head quarters Kathua. Bobiya is surrounded by Ghagwal Tehsil towards North , Barnoti Tehsil towards East , Samba Tehsil towards west , Bamial Tehsil towards South.

    "J&K Model" has adopted a 10-point strategy to vaccinate the entire eligible population at an accelerated pace. Despite initial vaccine hesitancy, the current achievement is more than 65% for above 45 years of age, which is much higher than the national average of vaccination.

    The first strategy is booth-level management involving preparation of eligible population list followed by "Vaccine on Wheels" - reaching out to people in far-flung areas.

    The Union territory has achieved 100 per cent vaccination for those in the 45+ age group in nine districts despite the initial vaccine hesitancy. Wile the overall percentage of vaccinated persons in the targeted age group is rapidly increasing in other districts.

    Story first published: Friday, July 9, 2021, 14:51 [IST]
    X