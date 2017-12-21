Subramanian Swamy has a habit of making wild, false allegations: Mukul Rohatgi

Amid raging debate across the country over the 2g case verdict, the war or words between BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and former Attorney General (AG) Mukul Rohatgi sunk to a new low. Swamy had earlier slammed Rohatgi for welcoming the CBI Court verdict on 2g case and said that the former Attorney General had appeared for some of the "accused companies".

Swamy also said that he had written to the Prime Minister against Rohatgi's appointment as AG.

Hitting back at Swamy, the former AG said that the former "is in the habit of making wild and false allegations."

"I had appeared for some of these people at the time of grant of bail in SC, in 2012. After, I became AG, I had nothing to do with the case. To make personal allegations is meaningless," Rohatgi told news agency ANI.

All the persons accused in the 2g case were acquitted on Thursday. The verdict was pronounced by judge O P Saini who said in his order that the prosecution has failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt the charges against the accused. The court also said that the prosecution has miserably failed to prove the guilt of the accused. The court found no ground to convict the persons charged by the CBI which included former telecom minister, A Raja and Kanimozhi.

Addressing the media in Delhi after the verdict, Swamy said, ''Today's judgment is a very bad judgment, this must be appealed in higher court.''

The BJP leader further said,''Former AG Mukul Rohatgi has welcomed this verdict, I had written to PM opposing his appointment as AG. Rohatgi had appeared for some of accused companies.''

OneIndia News