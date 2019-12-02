  • search
Trending Tamil Nadu Hyderabad
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Stung by NRC pitch, Bengal BJP to raise awareness on CAB

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Dec 02: With its pitch to implement the NRC in West Bengal hitting the BJP hard in the recent by-polls in the state, the saffron party has decided to raise awareness on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill by conducting workshops and party classes for cadres, a senior BJP leader said on Monday.

    The BJP scored a duck in the by-elections to Karimpur, Kaliaganj and Kharagpur Sadar Assembly seats, which was the saffron party's first electoral tussle with the TMC in the state since its impressive performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

    Stung by NRC pitch, Bengal BJP to raise awareness on CAB

    "While analysing the by-poll results, we found that our cadres were not aware of the clauses of the CAB because of which they failed to spread the message...", "So, party classes, workshops and seminars will be held at the booth-level to educate cadres about the Bill. TMC's misinformation campaign on the NRC will be countered by a positive campaign on CAB," he said.

    Amit Shah, PM Modi are migrants: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury targets Centre over NRC

    The legislation, that seeks to grant Indian citizenship to people of minority communities of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who have fled religious persecution there, is likely to be tabled during the ongoing Winter session of the Parliament, BJP sources said.

    "Once the Bill is passed, we will launch a statewide campaign on the CAB. Senior BJP leaders will address the party classes, seminars and workshops. Also, leaflets and booklets on the legislation will be distributed in the border areas," the BJP leader said.

    FIR lands former NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela in fresh trouble

    The publication of the final updated NRC (National Register of Citizens) in Assam, which left out over 19.6 lakh people, including over 12 lakh Hindus and Bengali Hindus, has changed the political narrative in West Bengal, with the TMC appearing to be in an advantageous position over the BJP, he added.

    More NRC News

    Read more about:

    nrc west bengal bjp citizenship amendment bill by polls

    Story first published: Monday, December 2, 2019, 12:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue