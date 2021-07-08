YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cabinet expansion
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Study says no traces of COVID-19 in River Ganga

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 08: In a major sign of relief, a study conducted by the National Mission for Clean Ganga under the Jal Shakti Ministry in collaboration with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research's (CSIR's) Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR), Lucknow, the Central Pollution Control Board and the state pollution control boards, has suggested that no traces of the novel coronavirus have been found in River Ganga.

    ganga

    According to reports, the Centre had formed the panel to study the possibility of traces of COVID-19 after dead bodies were seen floating from the Ganga river in some districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during the peak of the second wave of coronavirus.

    The panel conducting the study collected the samples from Kannuj, Unnao, Kanpur, Hamirpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Balia, Buxar, Ghazipur, Patna and Chhapra, a news agency said.

    "None of the samples collected had traces of SARS-CoV2," the news agency quoted people associated with the study as saying.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus river ganga pandemic

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X