  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Strongly concerned, verifying the situation': Beijing on 59 Chinese app ban in India

    By
    |

    Beijing, June 30: A day after India banned 59 apps with Chinese links, China expressed concern over the move and said that it was "verifying the situation".

    Zhao Lijian
    Zhao Lijian

    "China is strongly concerned, verifying the situation," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Tuesday, in response to India's decision, ANI reported.

    India on Monday banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

    More INDIA News

    Read more about:

    india

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 13:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 30, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue