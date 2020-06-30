'Strongly concerned, verifying the situation': Beijing on 59 Chinese app ban in India

Beijing, June 30: A day after India banned 59 apps with Chinese links, China expressed concern over the move and said that it was "verifying the situation".

"China is strongly concerned, verifying the situation," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Tuesday, in response to India's decision, ANI reported.

India on Monday banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.