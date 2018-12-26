Stop posing for cameras, help miners trapped in Meghalaya coal mine: Rahul urges Modi

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 26: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday made a fervent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save 15 people trapped in a flooded coal mine in Meghalaya since December 13, alleging the government was not organising high-pressure pumps for the rescue operation.

    He accused Modi of instead posing for cameras and strutting on the Bogibeel bridge on the mighty Brahmaputra river in neighbouring Assam after inaugurating it on Tuesday. "15 miners have been struggling for air in a flooded coal mine for two weeks.

    "Meanwhile, PM struts about on Bogibeel Bridge posing for cameras. "His government refuses to organise high pressure pumps for the rescue. "PM please save the miners," Gandhi tweeted.

    He said this amid reports that the operation to rescue the 15 miners is hampered by lack of equipment.

    The miners were trapped after water from the nearby Lytein river suddenly gushed into the pit. A senior Meghalaya home department official has said the police force in East Jaintia Hills district, where the mine is located, do not have adequate personnel to deal with the problem.

    PTI

