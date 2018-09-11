Stolen antique items from Hyderabad's Nizam Museum recovered, 2 arrested

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar

Commissioner of Hyderabad Police Anjani Kumar said that net value of stolen items in the international market is around Rs 100 crore.

"Metal value of these would be over Rs.1 cr,but in international market,its value in auction can go over Rs. 100 cr. There is no police security for this museum. Its run by a private trust,it's their responsibility to provide security," Anjani Kumar told media. (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)

Ventilator shaft through which thieves entered

In the dead of night on September 2, the gang of two entered the museum at Purani Haveli in the old quarters of Hyderabad through a ventilator shaft. They removed an iron grill and crawled into the tiny space to access the treasures, areport said.

The gold tiffin box which was stolen

Fifteen special teams were formed as part of the probe to detect the theft that took place on September 2 from the third gallery of the museum at Purani Haveli in Hyderabad. Museum authorities had complained to police that antique items -a gold tiffin box inlaid with diamonds, a cup studded with rubies, diamonds and emeralds, a saucer and a spoon, belonging to the seventh Nizam were found missing from the almirah.

The Nizam Museum

Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, grandson of 7th Nizam of Hyderabad and president of the Nizam Family Welfare Association had last week written a letter to Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and requested for taking utmost priority to recover the objects of historical importance. He also questioned the security arrangements at the museum.