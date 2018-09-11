  • search

Stolen antique items from Hyderabad's Nizam Museum recovered, 2 arrested

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Hyderabad, Sep 11: The Hyderabad Police have recovered precious antique items which were stolen from the Nizam Museum on September 3. Two accused have also been arrested, said reports.

    The theft came to light on September 3 morning after museum staff found a one-foot high golden food box encrusted with diamonds and rubies, a golden spoon and two cups and saucers missing.

    Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar

    Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar

    Commissioner of Hyderabad Police Anjani Kumar said that net value of stolen items in the international market is around Rs 100 crore.

    "Metal value of these would be over Rs.1 cr,but in international market,its value in auction can go over Rs. 100 cr. There is no police security for this museum. Its run by a private trust,it's their responsibility to provide security," Anjani Kumar told media. (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)

    Ventilator shaft through which thieves entered

    Ventilator shaft through which thieves entered

    In the dead of night on September 2, the gang of two entered the museum at Purani Haveli in the old quarters of Hyderabad through a ventilator shaft. They removed an iron grill and crawled into the tiny space to access the treasures, areport said.

    The gold tiffin box which was stolen

    The gold tiffin box which was stolen

    Fifteen special teams were formed as part of the probe to detect the theft that took place on September 2 from the third gallery of the museum at Purani Haveli in Hyderabad. Museum authorities had complained to police that antique items -a gold tiffin box inlaid with diamonds, a cup studded with rubies, diamonds and emeralds, a saucer and a spoon, belonging to the seventh Nizam were found missing from the almirah.

    The Nizam Museum

    The Nizam Museum

    Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, grandson of 7th Nizam of Hyderabad and president of the Nizam Family Welfare Association had last week written a letter to Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and requested for taking utmost priority to recover the objects of historical importance. He also questioned the security arrangements at the museum.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Read more about:

    hyderabad museum theft

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 19:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 11, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue