STF launch manhunt for two ABT operatives

Interrogation of arrested Bangladesh national Mohammad Sahadat Hossain has put the Special Task Force (STF) on the tracks of more Ansar Bangla Team (ABT) operatives believed to be hiding in India.

The STF, Kolkata released photographs of two ABT operatives and have announced awards for credible information on the two. The two ABT operatives at large include Shopon Biswas (23 years) alias Sajol Ahmed @ Tamim @ Moon. He is a resident of Khulna, Bangladesh.

The other person is Nayan Gazi (28 years) alias Zafor @ Safik. He is a resident of Magura Village, Satkhira, Bangladesh.

Incidentally one Mohammad Sahadat Hossain (26 years) alias Babu, was arrested from in front of the Jagat Talkies (cinema hall) located on Acharya Prafulla Chandra Road, Sealdah, Kolkata in the early hours of Friday.

Sahadat who is from Benepole, Jessore, Bangladesh is a tout who helps people illegally cross over the Indo-Bangladesh border without documents including passport and visa.

Sahadat was produced in a Kolkata court and has been remanded to police custody till December 5.

Interrogation of Sahadat revealed that had facilitated Tanvir and Sajol Ahmed to cross over from Bangladesh to India. Sahadat was in the know how that both were ABT operatives.

Though Tanvir was arrested by the STF from Kolkata on December 21, Sajol Ahmed is at large. After having entered Kolkata they were taken to Hyderabad. In Hyderabad, Tanvir had met Riazul Islam. Tanvir and Riazul were then asked by their handler to return to Kolkata while Sajol Ahmed stayed back.

Tanvir and Riazul were arrested on November 21from the Kolkata Railway Station by the STF. Hossain also revealed that Sajol Ahmed had stayed in a hotel in Howrah along with Nayan Gazi for three days in the first week of October.

A STF team visited Shiva Guest House on Watkins lane, Howrah where the duo had stayed. The Hotel register showed that room 204 has been booked in the name of Shopon Biswas with Noyon Gazi as his roommate.

"We have launched a man hunt for the two ABT operatives who are at large" stated Murlidhar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, STF, Kolkata.

Shopon had furnished a fake Adhar card with the address of Bajitpur, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal at the Hotel. Police are carefully examining the cc tv footages of the Hotel.

It has also been learnt that Hossain used to ferry persons across the border without documents for a sum of Rs. 5000/- per person. He also involved in arms smuggling across the border.

Al-Qaeda had started operations in Bangladesh in 2007 as Jamatul Muslemen. However with funds drying up, Jamatul Muslemen had ceased to operate. It however resurfaced in 2013 as ABT. The Bangladesh Government has banned ABT following their involvement in assaults and murder of atheist and secular bloggers of Bangladesh.

OneIndia News