Stern action must against political voices that are anti-India

India

oi-Jagdish N Singh

In a recent Facebook post, reportedly deleted by him, Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) leader and former Kerala Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel described Jammu and Kashmir as 'Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir' and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) as 'Azad Kashmir'. Jaleel claimed that the life of Kashmiris was much better in PoK than in India's J&K. He said, "Pakistan only controls currency and military in the area." In the 'Indian Occupied Kashmir', soldiers with guns could be seen everywhere.

Observers say Jaleel's remarks challenge the very sovereignty of India over Jammu and Kashmir. As per the Instrument of Accession (October 26, 1947), then Maharajah of Jammu and Kashmir Hari Singh acceded to the Dominion of India the exercise functions for governance of the state. He accepted that the Dominion Legislature might make laws for the state.

With this instrument signed, the entire Jammu and Kashmir, including PoK, once ruled by Hari Singh, has been part and parcel of India. The Constitution of India assures the unity and integrity of our nation. Jaleel's post amounts to the contempt of the Constitution. The Indian state must deal sternly with Jaleel and elements like him in our politics. It cannot afford to remain soft in a case that involves the territorial integrity of our nation. If the state does not act in the matter, it would give a wrong signal to other anti-India elements in the political sector, who have long been active across the country.

ISIS operatives planning violent jihad in India had receed several Hindu Temples

The Constitution of India demands all our political parties to keep distance from such elements as may be directly or indirectly close to the forces, which have long been involved in the activities threatening the unity and integrity of the country.

In tune with this constitutional imperative, the CPI(M) today must review its whole methodology of recruiting members. The political background of Jaleel had been notorious. He was with the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) in the late 1980s.

SIMI has been aligned with Al Qaeda, Taliban, Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Bangladeshi militant group Harkat-ul-Jihad al Islami. It shares with them a common ideology to finally establish a Sharia order in modern secular India.

Quran Circle to honey trapping: ISIS making Karnataka a playground for radicalisation

SIMI has been behind almost every major radical Islamist bomb attack in India since 1993. The Indian Mujahideen or the Deccan Mujaheedden which has sometimes claimed responsibility for the terrorist incidents in India is just one of its offshoots. SIMI has had some locals given training by such jehadi outfits in neighbouring countries so as to help their foreign masters execute their designs within the country. Yet Jaleel has continued to enjoy an important place in the CPI(M).

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, August 15, 2022, 15:57 [IST]