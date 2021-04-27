YouTube
    Stern action against those making false oxygen shortage claims: UP

    New Delhi, Apr 27: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath said that hospitals that make false claims about oxygen shortage will face action.

    Yogi had previous said that the provisions of the National Security Act would be involved against anyone trying to create fear and panic during the pandemic. "Some hospitals claimed oxygen shortage, but were found to have adequate supply on inspection. The threat of action is against such entities. Those hospitals with genuine problems should approach the district magistrate or chief medical officer to resolve their problem,"addition chief secretary, Navneet Sehgal said.

    He said that arrangements were being made to procure more oxygen and guidelines for oxygen auto had been issued. Under this all the government, private hospitals and those converted into COVID-19 care units will have to provide oxygen data to the government.

    "A watch is being kept on oxygen availability in all hospitals across districts. With this data, we will ensure there is sufficient supply in UP," he aid. On Monday Tata and Reliance offered to help fight the oxygen crisis and said that proposals were being worked out.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 27, 2021, 8:21 [IST]
    X