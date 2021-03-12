Telangana BJP slams CM KCR over 'fraudulent documentation' of 400 Aadhar cards in the state

Deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar extended to June 30

Aadhaar will be accepted as birth proof from online subscribers: EPFO

Aadhaar not mandatory for registration on Co-Win portal

Step by step instructions on how to lock and unlock your Aadhaar biometrics online

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 12: Aadhaar Card is a very important document associated with your identity. Aadhar card contains your biometrics data along with details like name, gender, address. In order to protect Aadhaar data from any kind of misuse, the government agency UIDAI allows users to lock their Aadhaar biometrics online. You can lock and unlock the biometrics data of your Aadhaar card online through UIDAI website and mAadhaar app.

According to the government agency UIDAI, after locking Aadhaar Biometrics, no one will be able to authenticate your identity using your data.

The process of locking and unlocking Aadhaar biometrics is very easy. Here is the step by step process of locking and unlocking Aadhaar biometrics.

How to lock you Aadhaar biometrics data online:

Go to https://uidai.gov.in/

Select My Aadhaar on home page

Now click on Lock / Unlock Biometrics on Aadhar Services. This will open a new page, tick the box there

On the new screen you will need to enter the 12 digit Aadhaar card number and captcha code

Then click on Send OTP. Enter the OTP and submit

Now click on the enabled locking feature on the new page. Your biometric will be locked as soon as you click on it

After biometrics is locked, no one will be able to use it for authentication. If you need your biometrics for authentication, you can unlock it at any time.

How to unlock your Aadhaar Biometrics data online:

Go to https://uidai.gov.in/

Select My Aadhaar on home page

Now click on Lock / Unlock Biometrics on Aadhar Services. This will open a new page, tick the box there

On the new screen you will need to enter the 12 digit Aadhaar card number and captcha code

Then click on Send OTP. Enter the OTP and submit

On the new page click on unlock biometrics