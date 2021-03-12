Step by step instructions on how to lock and unlock your Aadhaar biometrics online
New Delhi, Mar 12: Aadhaar Card is a very important document associated with your identity. Aadhar card contains your biometrics data along with details like name, gender, address. In order to protect Aadhaar data from any kind of misuse, the government agency UIDAI allows users to lock their Aadhaar biometrics online. You can lock and unlock the biometrics data of your Aadhaar card online through UIDAI website and mAadhaar app.
According to the government agency UIDAI, after locking Aadhaar Biometrics, no one will be able to authenticate your identity using your data.
The process of locking and unlocking Aadhaar biometrics is very easy. Here is the step by step process of locking and unlocking Aadhaar biometrics.
How to lock you Aadhaar biometrics data online:
- Go to https://uidai.gov.in/
- Select My Aadhaar on home page
- Now click on Lock / Unlock Biometrics on Aadhar Services. This will open a new page, tick the box there
- On the new screen you will need to enter the 12 digit Aadhaar card number and captcha code
- Then click on Send OTP. Enter the OTP and submit
- Now click on the enabled locking feature on the new page. Your biometric will be locked as soon as you click on it
- After biometrics is locked, no one will be able to use it for authentication. If you need your biometrics for authentication, you can unlock it at any time.
How to unlock your Aadhaar Biometrics data online:
Go to https://uidai.gov.in/
Select My Aadhaar on home page
Now click on Lock / Unlock Biometrics on Aadhar Services. This will open a new page, tick the box there
On the new screen you will need to enter the 12 digit Aadhaar card number and captcha code
Then click on Send OTP. Enter the OTP and submit
On the new page click on unlock biometrics