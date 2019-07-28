Stay alert says BMC as Mumbai braces for heavy rains

Mumbai, July 28: With the city witnessing continuous downpour since the last two days, the India Meteorological Department has predicted "heavy to very heavy" rains in Mumbai, including "extremely heavy" rain in isolated places, for Sunday.

Several other parts of the country including Telangana, Rajasthan and Gujarat and Chhattisgarh also received rain early morning.

According to the bulletin issued by the IMD on Sunday, Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to experience "heavy to very heavy rainfalls" at a few isolated places today, with intermittent showers throughout the region.

"BMC has alerted its citizens about the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall tomorrow accompanied by lightning during the day. The civic machinery, including the Disaster Management Cell, has been put on alert," a civic body spokesperson said.

He said, wherever required, ward officials have been asked to visit areas in their jurisdiction to monitor the situation on the ground.

"We appeal to citizens to be careful and avoid venturing into the sea, and not to open manholes," he added.