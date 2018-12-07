Home News India Statue of Unity: Why are visitors returning disappointed ?

Ahmedabad, December 7: Tourists visiting the Statue of Unity in Gujarat were annoyed after the elevators stopped working for the third time in four days due to a technical snag.

Earlier, it was reported that the Statue of Unity, which is touted to be the world's tallest statue, gets over 30,000 visitors on a daily basis.

Tourists coming to see the 182-metre tall Statue of Unity dedicated to Sardar Patel in Gujarat's Narmada district, were irked as they had to wait for hours in long queues. The working elevator too was insufficient to handle the massive crowd.

Each elevator is designed to carry 26 passengers and cover the distance of 153 meters in 30 seconds. Patel said, "We have contacted the Mumbai-based company that has installed these elevators to send its technicians immediately. The problem will be resolved soon."

The Statue of Unity, located on Sadhu Bet islet on the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Kevadiya, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31. The statue is a tribute to Patel's role in getting 562 princely states to accede to the Indian Union after Independence.