Statue of Unity: Sardar Vallabhai Patel's Statue Cost, Height, Location, Facts

Ahmedabad, Oct 20: The world's tallest statue, the Statue of Unity dedicated to the iron man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is all set to be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 31st October, the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

The work of 182-meter tall statue has been completed after round the clock work by 3,400 labourers and 250 engineers at Sadhu Bet island on Narmada River in Gujarat.

'Statue of Unity' Location:

Statue is located on a river island 'Sadhu Bet' and is about 3.5km away from the Narmada dam. A 250-meter long bridge is built to increase the connectivity to the island. Flowers will be grown on the hillocks adjoining the statue to make the 230-hectare area look like a 'valley of flowers'.'

Statue of Unity' Height -The World's Tallest Statue:

The 182-metre (597 ft) statue is the tallest in the world and is twice the size that of Statue of Liberty in New York City, which stands at 93-metres and four times the size of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro. It is built from 90,000 tonnes of cement and 25,000 tonnes of iron.

When was it started?

Built by Larsen & Toubro, work on the statue started in December 2013 and was to be completed in 42 months. This was extended by another four months because the critical design phase took longer than expected.

Sardar Vallabhai Patel Statue Cost:

Initially the total cost of the project was estimated to be about ₹3,001 crore (US$420 million) by the Government of India. Later Larsen & Toubro won the contract in October 2014 for its lowest bid of Rs 2,989 crore (US$420 million) for the design, construction and maintenance.

Statue of Unity Opening Date:

The construction of world largest sardar vallabhai patel stattue of unity was started on 31 October 2013 and completed in mid-October 2018. It will be inaugurated on 31 October 2018 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sardar Vallabhai Patel Statue Budget Allocation:

The statue was built on a PPP model, with most of the money raised by the Government of Gujarat. The Government of Gujarat had allotted Rs 100 crore for the project in the budget for 2012-13 and Rs 500 crore in 2014-15. In the 2014-15 Union Budget, Rs 2 billion (US$28 million) were allocated for the construction of the statue.

Shrestha Bharat Bhavan

The core of the statue is made up of reinforced concrete while the surface has been created by using 553 bronze panels. Standing at 3 kilometres downstream of the Narmada dam on Sadhu bet island, the statue has a viewing gallery at the height of 193 meters from sea level which can accommodate 200 visitors at a time. The structure comprises of the Shrestha Bharat Bhavan, which is a 3-star lodging facility consisting 52 rooms.

The museum on the life of Sardar Patel is at the base, and two high-speed lifts will take people to the viewers' gallery.

To accommodate tourists in this tribal-dominated area, the state government is also constructing a 52-room three-star hotel and two "tent cities" with 250 tents. These facilities are currently under construction.

In the second phase, Garudeshwar weir will be constructed around 14-km downstream the statue, with the facility of a boat ride for the public. The museum will have 40,000 documents, 2,000 photographs and a research centre dedicated to Sardar Patel's life.

Objectives of Statue of Unity Project:

As a memorial to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the statue will not only remind every individual of our great nation's freedom struggle but will also inspire the people of our country to inculcate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's visionary ideologies of unity, patriotism, inclusive growth and good governance. This monument will not just be a mute memorial like the rest, but a fully functional, purpose-serving tribute that will spur all round socio-economic development, in the form of better connectivity, healthcare & education infrastructure, research centre for agriculture development and various tribal development initiatives. The underlying themes and pillars associated with the monument are:

Livelihood Generation

Social Infrastructure

Tribal Development

Employment Generation

Research & Education

Environment Protection

Interesting Facts About Sardar Vallabhai Patel 'Statue of Unity':

182 metres is the height of the statue

550panels of bronze plates which were made in China, used in making

2389 cr estimated cost

Bronze cladding on the Statue.

3,400 labourers 250 engineers involved

Work running 24/7 since October 1

Deadline of inauguration -Oct 31, Sardar Patel's 143rd birth anniversary

237.35 metres above sea level

Fast elevators to reduce transit time for visitors.

The three-level base of the Statue - exhibit floor, mezzanine and roof - will contain a Memorial Garden and a large continuous museum/exhibition hall, comprising exhibits that focus on the life and contributions of Vallabhbhai Patel.

The observation deck, situated at a height of around 500 ft from river bed, will accommodate up to 200 people at a time. It will provide visitors a panoramic view, enabling them to see the beautiful Satpura and Vindhyachal mountain ranges, the 212 km long Sardar Sarovar Reservoir, and the 12 km long Garudeshwar Reservoir. For the comfort of the visitors against high wind forces, a 400-ton Tuned Mass Damper system has been provided above the observation deck.

Access to the Statue via a 5 km boat ride.

A large modern canopied public plaza, overlooking the Narmada River and the Statue, comprising food stalls, ornate gift shops, retail kiosks and other amenities, that will provide visitors a well-rounded tourist experience.

'Statue of Unity' Project Features:

Shrestha Bharat Bhavan:

Shrestha Bharat Bhavan is designed to be approximately 52-key, providing a 3-star facility on two guestroom levels above a public floor containing meal services, a ballroom, and other meeting and event spaces. King rooms and suites are located on the river side of the building, where they have access to balconies overlooking generous gardens.

The simple and modern architectural character of the Shrestha Bharat Bhavan is complemented by lush plantings along the balconies, linking the building to the landscape and reinforcing the environmental theme of the development.

Distinctive and dramatically lit architectural elements, such as the circular stair hall facing the garden and river, create a special guest experience as well as a memorable image of the Hotel.

Museum & Audio Visual Gallery:

The Statue of Unity Project will also include a unique museum and audio-visual department depicting the life and times of Sardar Vallabhbai Patel.

A Laser, Light and Sound show:

A Laser, Light and Sound show on the efforts of Unification of India.

Research Centre:

A research centre dedicated to the research and development of subjects close to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's heart like Good Governance and Agriculture Development. Here, subjects like Water Management and Tribal Development will also be studied and researched.

A Monumental View:

A heavy-load open lift with a panoramic view will be built alongside the Statue of Unity. Visitors will be able to rise up within statue, walk into a viewing gallery and enjoy a panoramic view of the Sardar Sarovar Nigam project and the surrounding region from an astounding height of close to 400ft.

Hospitality & Entertainment:

Refreshment areas like restaurants and recreational spots to make the project area an attractive tourist spot, thus facilitating tourism and employment for the surrounding tribal region.

Ferry Services:

The statue and surrounding area will be accessed by special boats to avoid vehicular traffic and pollution.

"Statue of Unity" Issues:

Local people have opposed land acquisition for tourism infrastructure development around the statue. They also claimed that Sadhu Bet was originally called Varata Bawa Tekri, named after a local deity, and so it was a site of religious importance.

People of Kevadia, Kothi, Waghodia, Limbdi, Navagam and Gora villages opposed the construction of the statue demanding back land rights of formerly acquired 927 acres of land for dam and the formation of Garudeshwar taluka. They also opposed formation of Kevadia Area Development Authority (KADA) and the construction of Garudeshwar weir-cum-causeway project. Government of Gujarat accepted their demands.

When Rs 2 billion (US$28 million) was allocated for the statue in the 2014-15 Union budget, several people and the political parties criticised the expenditure for the statue over other priorities like women's safety, education and agricultural schemes. It was criticised by Indian National Congress, the opposition party in Gujarat Legislative Assembly.