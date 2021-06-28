Statistics Day 2021: The theme is about ending hunger

New Delhi, June 28: The Government has been celebrating the Statistics Day, to popularise the use of Statistics in everyday life and sensitise the public as to how Statistics helps in shaping and framing policies. It has been designated as one of the Special Days to be celebrated at the national level and is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Late Prof. P C Mahalanobis, on 29th June, in recognition of his invaluable contribution in establishing the National Statistical System, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said in a release.

This year, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the main event of the Statistics Day, 2021 is being organised through Video Conferencing/ Webcasting at NITI Aayog, New Delhi. The Chief Guest of the event is Rao Inderjit Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) and Ministry of Planning. Prof. Bimal Kumar Roy, Chairman, National Statistical Commission (NSC); Dr. G. P. Samanta, Chief Statistician of India & Secretary, MoSPI; Prof. Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay, Director, Indian Statistical Institute; Mr. Pietro Gennari, Chief Statistician, Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations; Renata Lok-Dessallien, UN Resident Coordinator, are also scheduled to address the participants on the occasion. Moreover, senior officers of Central/ State Governments and other stakeholders will also participate in the event through video conferencing/ webcasting.

Every year, one particular theme of current national importance is chosen for focused discussions towards improvements in statistical systems of the area and filling the Data Gaps. The theme of Statistics Day, 2021 is Sustainable Development Goal (SDG)- 2 (End Hunger, Achieve Food Security and Improved Nutrition and Promote Sustainable Agriculture).

On this occasion, MoSPI also recognises the outstanding contribution for high quality research work in the field of applied and theoretical statistics benefiting the official statistical system. This year, the winners of Prof. P.C. Mahalanobis National Award in Official Statistics, 2021 and Prof C. R. Rao National Award for Young Statistician, 2021 will be announced during the event. The winners of 'On the Spot Essay Writing Competition, 2021' for Post Graduate Students on the subject relevant to statistics organised at All India level will also be felicitated, the ministry said in a note.

