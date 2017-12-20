SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam Answer Key released, how to check

The SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam Answer Key has been released. The same can be downloaded on the official website.

Another update suggests that SSC has extended the last date for registering for the SSC CHSL 2017 examination. Now the last date for SSC CHSL application is extended to December 20.

We are providing you the steps to download the SSC Delhi Police constable answer key. Candidates, may also follow the same steps to raise objections regarding the SSC Delhi Police constable answer keys.

How to download SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam Answer Key:

Go to official website of SSC

Log in as per the procedure mentioned

Enter required details

View answer keys

Representation in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted on line from December 19 (5.30 PM) to December 22, 2017 (5.30 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged.

Representations received after 5.30 PM on 22-12-2017 will not be entertained under any circumstances, said a statement from SSC.

Take a printout

OneIndia News