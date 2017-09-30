SSC CGL Exam 2016 Final result declared: Check results post wise

The SSC CGL Exam 2016 Final result has been declared. You can check the same on the official website.

The Staff Selection Commission has published the final result for Combined Graduate Level Examination 2016. Commission has also declared the allocation of various departments for the candidates selected for the post preference 'H', 'I', 'X' & 'Y'.

It is noted that the result of Combined Graduate Level Examination 2016 was declared by commission on 05 August 2017.

Candidates can check their result with concerned year and Exam.

Combined Graduate Level Exam 2016 Post Code-H (Assistant in the other Ministries)

Combined Graduate Level Exam 2016 Post Code-I (Assistant in the other Ministries)

Combined Graduate Level Exam 2016 Post Code-X (Accountant/Jr. Accountant in CGA and Other Offices)

Combined Graduate Level Exam 2016 Post Code-Y (UCS/SSA in Central Government Offices)

