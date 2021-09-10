YouTube
    Srinagar: Grenade attack injures two

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Srinagar, Sep 10: A CRPF jawan was among two persons injured in a grenade attack by militants on security forces at Chanapora in the city on Friday, officials said here, according to a PTI report.

    Image Courtesy: ANI

    The ultras lobbed the grenade on security forces near government residential quarters here.

    Besides the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, a woman was injured in the blast, they said.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Friday, September 10, 2021, 14:19 [IST]
