Srinagar: Grenade attack injures two

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Sep 10: A CRPF jawan was among two persons injured in a grenade attack by militants on security forces at Chanapora in the city on Friday, officials said here, according to a PTI report.

The ultras lobbed the grenade on security forces near government residential quarters here.

Besides the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, a woman was injured in the blast, they said.

(PTI)

Story first published: Friday, September 10, 2021, 14:19 [IST]