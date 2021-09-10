For Quick Alerts
Srinagar: Grenade attack injures two
Srinagar, Sep 10: A CRPF jawan was among two persons injured in a grenade attack by militants on security forces at Chanapora in the city on Friday, officials said here, according to a PTI report.
The ultras lobbed the grenade on security forces near government residential quarters here.
Besides the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, a woman was injured in the blast, they said.
