Srinagar-Leh national highway to reopen for regulated traffic from February 28

JKBOSE 11th result 2020 for Kashmir Division declared: Direct link here

It is targeted killing: MEA condemns terrorist attack on civilians in Srinagar

Srinagar: A non-local resident shot dead

India

oi-Prakash KL

Srinagar, Oct 16: A non-local resident was shot dead on Saturday evening in Srinagar's neighbourhood of Eidgah.

The deceased is identified as Arbind Kumar Sah. The 30-year-old was rushed to Srinagar's SMHS hospital where he was declared brought dead.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 19:28 [IST]