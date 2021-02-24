Sridevi: After immersing ashes, Boney Kapoor to fly to Haridwar to offer prayers

Sridevi death anniversary: Janhvi Kapoor shares handwritten note

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Feb 24: Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Wednesday shared a handwritten note from her late mother Sridevi to mark the superstar''s third death anniversary. The "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" actor took to Instagram and posted the note, with the caption, "Miss you."

"I love you my labbu. You are the best baby in the world," the handwritten note read.

Sridevi passed away, aged 54, due to accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel on February 24, 2018. Her sudden death left family, friends and thousands of fans in a state of shock.

The actor was married to producer Boney Kapoor and shared two daughters -- Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Sridevi gets wax figure at Madame Tussauds Museum; Boney Kapoor breaks down

Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram and posted a picture of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, seemingly from a vacation.

Sridevi made her acting debut at the age of four with the 1967 Tamil film "Kandan Karunai" and transitioned to adult roles when she turned 13 with "Moondru Mudichu" (1976), another Tamil film.

She made her Hindi film debut as a child artiste in 1975 hit "Julie" and continued ruling the south Indian film industry where she established herself as a leading heroine with films "16 Vayathinile" (Tamil), "Thulavarsham" (Malayalam), "Padaharella Vayasu" (Telugu), "Priya" (Kannada-Tamil), among several others.

In an impressive career, spanning five decades, she dominated the commercial space in cinema in the ''80s and ''90s with Hindi films, including "Chandni", "Sadma", "ChaalBaaz", "Lamhe", "Khuda Gawah", and "Judaai".

Sridevi returned to the screen after a hiatus of 15 years with "English Vinglish" (2012), which she followed up with Tamil film "Puli" (2015) and 2017''s "Mom", which earned Sridevi the National Award for best actress posthumously.

She is often regarded as the Indian cinema''s first woman superstar who straddled the parallel worlds of southern films across and Bollywood.

Sridevi passed away few months before Janhvi, 23, made her screen debut with "Dhadak". The actor is gearing up for her upcoming "Roohi".