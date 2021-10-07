YouTube
    Sri Lankan navy pelts stones on Indian fishermen

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Rameswaram, Oct 07: The Sri Lankan Navy on Wednesday pelted stones on Indian fishermen from here and damaged their fishing nets, Tamil Nadu government officials said.

    Fisheries Department officials said on Thursday that the incident happened near Katchateevu when the Lankan naval personnel who came in 10 fishing boats pelted stones on the Indian fishermen and damaged the nets in about 20 craft, PTI reported.

    However, nobody was injured in the incident, even as they warned the Indian fishermen against fishing there, the officials said.

    A complaint was filed with the Fisheries officials.

    Fishermen association representatives expressed concern over such recurring incidents and called for a permanent solution to the issue.
    (PTI)

    Story first published: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 12:19 [IST]
