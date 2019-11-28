  • search
    Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on 3-day India visit

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Nov 28: Newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will arrive here on Thursday for a two-day visit during which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deepen strategic bilateral ties.

    Rajapaksa will arrive in India on Thursday evening and a ceremonial reception will be held in Rashtrapati Bhawan in his honour on Friday. The same day he will hold talks with Modi and also call on President Ram Nath Kovind, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

    Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa
    Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

    Rajapaksa stormed to victory in Sri Lanka's presidential elections, the results of which came on Sunday.

    Sri Lankan court drops corruption charges against Prez Gotabaya, lifts travel ban

    Modi had telephoned Rajapaksa to congratulate him on his electoral win and invited him to visit India as his first official foreign tour.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 28, 2019, 12:01 [IST]
