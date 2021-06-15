Sputnik V likely to be available in Delhi hospital today

New Delhi, June 15: Sputnik V, the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 is likely to be available at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi starting today.

The vaccine roll out would depend on the number of consignments received by the hospital, according to news agency ANI.

The first phase of a roll out on a pilot basis started on May 17 by Apollo Hospitals and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories in Hyderabad. The next day it was rolled out in Vishakaptanam. Sputnik V is also available at Continental Hospitals.

In Delhi, apart from Apollo Hospitals, Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital will also start administering Sputnik V by the end of this week. As many as 1,000 doses of Sputnik V have reached the Appolo Hospital and 179 doses were administered to the employees of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, ANI reported.

About Sputnik V:

Price per dose declared by manufacturer: Rs 948

GST@5 per cent: Rs 47.40

Maximum service charge per dose, inclusive of taxes: Rs 150

Total: Rs 1,145

The Sputnik V is manufactured by the Gamalaya Institute, Moscow. This is also a vector vaccine based on an adenovirus. Two slightly different versions of the vaccine are administered 21 days apart. Sputnik V has an efficacy of 92 per cent.

