    Sputnik booster dose approved by Centre

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 07: Nearly 650,000 people who took the first dose of Sputnik V will be eligible for the booster dose, reports said.

    The Centre has given the go-ahead for the Sputnik Light to be used as a booster dose and the same will be accessible at the private vaccination centres, a Hindustan Times report said.

    Sputnik booster dose approved by Centre

    The report while quoting an official said that details will be firmed up soon and the process should begin at the earliest to ensure that people who have taken the first dose get their booster shot.

    "This week, component 1 of Sputnik V was approved for administration at private centres as the precaution dose for those who received Sputnik V as their primary vaccine. Having now received official confirmation of the approval, we are working with manufacturing partners in India, Dr Reddy's Laboratories which has the rights for marketing and distribution of the vaccine against COVID-19 said in a statement.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 7, 2022, 8:10 [IST]
