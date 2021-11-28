Spotify to Gaana: Mann ki Baat now available on all major audio, music platforms

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 28: 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popular radio programme is now avaible on all major audio or music platforms.

    Narendra Modi

    Not just radio, platforms like Spotify, Hungama, Gaana, JioSaavn, Wynk and Amazon music now feature the 'Mann ki Baat' programme.

    This will help people seamlessly listen to the Mann Ki Baat progamme on various audio platforms wherever they go, they said. Since coming to power in 2014, Modi launched the programme in which he speaks to citizens on a variety of issues.

    The programme is usually broadcast on the last Sunday of the month. Its first episode was broadcast in October 2014 and it has been since going on uninterrupted except for a brief period in 2019 when the prime minister suspended it during the Lok Sabha elections.

    Sunday, November 28, 2021, 14:09 [IST]
