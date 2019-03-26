Spinach Day: Now, what is this day all about?

New Delhi, Mar 26: Spinach is nutritious, it is good for health, but did you know that a day is dedicated to this dark, leafy green vegetable, and what's more, that day is today (March 26). March 26 is observed as Spinach Day in many countries, especially in the United States.

The day is aimed at giving this green veggie some well-deserved attention. Why? Well, Spinach, known as "palak" in Hindi, is virtually free of fat, sugar and cholesterol, the mischevious trio against whom health experts and doctors warn us.

Not only can Spinach be found year-round, it can be incorporated in our daily diets in more ways than you can think of. Spinach can go with all kinds of food, adding flavour and nutrition to a variety of dishes.

Spinach can provide with a variety of healthy nutrition. It provides a substantial portion of daily requirement for multiple vitamins, including Vitamins A, B, B6, E, C, and K, as well as being an incredible source of folate, potassium, and most notably iron.

A recent research shows that spinach can prevent cancer and keep your mind young and agile. It can help prevent diabetes too.

There are inumerable ways to incorporate spinach in every meal of the day. It can be added to sandwiches, as pizza topping, to soups and salads. Spinach puree along with cottage cheese is a delicacy in the Indian cuisine and eaten with Indian bread made of whole wheat flour.

It is important to know that there is a difference in nutrition with cooked and raw spinaches. Some nutrients that are lost in the cooking process. The great thing about spinach is that it is a green, which means it is low in calorie with 1 serving of spinach (28g) just being 7 calories. Just in a 100 grams of spinach, you can find 50% of protein, 20.8% carbohydrate and 29.2% all of 24 calories.

So go hog on Spinach and rest assured it won't do you any harm!