YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SpiceJet faces ransomware attack; Flights normal after some delays

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 25: SpiceJet faced a ransomware attack on Tuesday night causing a delay in departure of its flights on Wednesday.

    SpiceJet
    SpiceJet

    "Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today (Wednesday)," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

    The airline's IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now, the spokesperson said.

    However, passengers took to twitter to say that they were still stuck and that it has been nearly four hours since they have been sitting inside the plane without any food.

    "Operating normally?? We are stuck here since 3 hrs and 45 mins? Neither cancelling nor operating, sitting in the flight not even the airport. No breakfast, no response!," he wrote and shared a video shot inside the plane.

    "Extremely poor customer service by flyspicejet. My flight to Srinagar SG 473 scheduled at 6.25 AM from Delhi today is still at the airport. The Staff has no clue and poor excuse is 'server down' so cannot take printouts. Passengers are suffering," wrote another.

    Has it happened again that due to the non payments?? That the ATC itself is not allowing spicejet flights to take off like happened the last time ? It's surprising that how such a big airlines is mismanaged by its administrations!! God save its employees, " wrote another Twitter user.

    Notably, domestic airline SpiceJet was put on "cash and carry" mode in 2020 after its failure to clear airport dues.

    Comments

    More SPICEJET News  

    Read more about:

    spicejet viral news

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X