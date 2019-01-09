Soumitra Khan, first TMC Lok Sabha MP to join BJP

India

New Delhi, Jan 9: All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MP Soumitra Khan joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday in Delhi. Khan joined the party at a press conference following a meeting with its president Amit Shah.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and West Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy were also present.

Soumitra Khan Lok Sabha MP from Bishnupur, is the first Lok Sabha MP to leave Trinamool Congress and join the BJP. Earlier in November 2017, Mukul Roy, who was once number two in Trinamool Congress and a Rajya Sabha MP, had joined the saffron party.

According to reports, BJP leader and former TMC member, Mukul Roy, said today that at least five more TMC MPs were in touch with him and were keen on joining the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.