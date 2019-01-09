  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Soumitra Khan, first TMC Lok Sabha MP to join BJP

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 9: All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MP Soumitra Khan joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday in Delhi. Khan joined the party at a press conference following a meeting with its president Amit Shah.

    Soumitra Khan, TMC MP. Courtesy: ANI news
    Soumitra Khan, TMC MP. Courtesy: ANI news

    Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and West Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy were also present.

    Also Read | BJD will not be part of 'Mahagathabandhan' or NDA: Naveen Patnaik

    Soumitra Khan Lok Sabha MP from Bishnupur, is the first Lok Sabha MP to leave Trinamool Congress and join the BJP. Earlier in November 2017, Mukul Roy, who was once number two in Trinamool Congress and a Rajya Sabha MP, had joined the saffron party.

    According to reports, BJP leader and former TMC member, Mukul Roy, said today that at least five more TMC MPs were in touch with him and were keen on joining the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

    Read more about:

    lok sabha congress bjp trinamool congress

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 9, 2019, 16:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue