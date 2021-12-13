YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sonia joins Priyanka in slamming misogynist' question in CBSE exam

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 13: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday condemned the inclusion of a "blatantly misogynist" passage in a CBSE Class 10 question paper and demanded an apology from the Modi government, PTI reported.

    Sonia joins Priyanka in slamming misogynist question in CBSE exam

    Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Gandhi demanded immediate withdrawal of the objectionable question and a review into the "gravest lapse".

    In the Class 10 exam conducted on Saturday, the English question paper carried a comprehension passage with sentences like "emancipation of women destroyed the parent's authority over the children" and "it was only by accepting her husband's way that a mother could gain obedience over the younger ones", among others.

    Seeking clarification on the issue raised by Gandhi, members of the Congress, DMK, IUML, NCP and National Conference walked out of the House.

    (PTI)

    More CBSE News  

    Read more about:

    cbse sonia gandhi

    Story first published: Monday, December 13, 2021, 13:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 13, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X